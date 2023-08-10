Home  >  News

Lawmakers begin deliberations on 2024 budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2023 12:11 AM

Philippine lawmakers opened their review of the government’s proposed 2024 budget by examining debt servicing costs and confidential fund allocations. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023
