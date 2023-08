Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Does international criticism against China's aggression in the South China Sea make a difference?

For maritime security expert Ray Powell, while the effect of international criticism could not be immediately felt, it would "force" Beijing to "recalculate" its moves in the long term.

"At some point, China has to include that its extreme aggression over the last several years is not actually making its securities situation better," Powell, SeaLight director at Stanford University's Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, told ANC's "Headstart" on Friday.

He added that Beijing's hostility in the disputed waters was "overcomplicating a lot of other" issues such as its economy, its thorny relationship with the United States, as well as its "Russian partner that has gotten... real mess in Europe with the invasion of Ukraine."

"It has lots of issues. Carrying out a paramilitary blockade of a rusting Philippine outpost far from its shores can't possibly [be] the most important thing it has got to do and at some point, we hope, that China will be deterred," he said.

"It will look at this and say this is not worth the price for paying."

— ANC, August 11, 2023