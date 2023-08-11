Home > News ALAMIN: Mga nilalaman ng in-adjust na K-10 curriculum ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2023 09:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inilunsad ng Department of Education ang adjusted curriculum para sa Kindergarten hanggang Grade 10. Binawasan ito ng learning competencies at tinanggal din bilang hiwalay na subject ang mother tongue. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 11 Agosto 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Adjusted curriculum education edukasyon Kindergarten K to 10 curriculum Department of Education DepEd K-10 /entertainment/08/11/23/olivia-rodrigo-drops-new-single-bad-idea-right/video/news/08/11/23/pcg-eu-nagsagawa-ng-maritime-exercises-sa-manila-bay/video/news/08/11/23/china-tinangka-umanong-banggain-ang-resupply-boat-ng-pilipinas/video/entertainment/08/11/23/darren-nagpahayag-ng-pasasalamat-sa-abs-cbn/news/08/11/23/ex-military-comptroller-carlos-garcia-walks-free