ALAMIN: Mga nilalaman ng in-adjust na K-10 curriculum

Posted at Aug 11 2023 09:33 PM

Inilunsad ng Department of Education ang adjusted curriculum para sa Kindergarten hanggang Grade 10. Binawasan ito ng learning competencies at tinanggal din bilang hiwalay na subject ang mother tongue. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 11 Agosto 2023. 

