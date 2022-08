BJMP: 6,633 PDLs have received second COVID booster

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Thursday said that 6,633 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have received their second COVID-19 booster shot.

BJMP spokesperson J/Supt. Xavier Solda said nine PDLs are also currently ill with COVID-19.

Solda gave the update as the Philippines see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases amid the detection of highly infectious omicron variants.

The nation's active COVID cases count stood at 36,035 as of Wednesday.

The PDLs who have tested positive for the virus, Solda said, are now in isolation facilities being monitored by the local health unit and the Department of Health.

Solda said the BJMP is observing a heightened implementation of health protocols amid the rise in infections, prioritizing senior citizens and those who have comorbidities.

Meanwhile, out of 131,708 PDLs, 122,777 or 93.2 percent are now fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, according to Solda.

Of the fully vaccinated, 104, 256 have gotten their first booster dose, he said.