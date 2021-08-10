Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Metro Manila will experience cloudy skies on Thursday as the Perseid meteor shower begins, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

The low-pressure area and southwest monsoon will dampen the National Capital Region, Ilocos region, Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Lubang Islands, and Kalayaan Islands, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

The LPA was last estimated 560 kilometers east of Calayan town, Cagayan at 3 a.m., PAGASA said.

"Asahan pa rin na maghahatid ito ng pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon, pero hindi ito makikita na maging bagyo sa mga susunod na araw," Figuracion told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Expect the low-pressure area to bring rains in some parts of Luzon, but we don't think it'll turn into a storm in the coming day