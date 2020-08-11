Home > News PH's vaccine panel to meet with Russian officials, other vaccine developers ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2020 09:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Russia claims to have developed the world's first vaccine against the deadly coronavirus despite only starting safety trials in June. President Rodrigo Duterte, meanwhile, accepts Moscow's offer to supply COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines for free. Duterte also said he is willing to test Russia's vaccine on himself. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine, Russia, Rodrigo Duterte, Russia coronavirus vaccine Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 coronavirus coronavirus vaccine Russia Rodrigo Duterte Russia coronavirus vaccine