PH's vaccine panel to meet with Russian officials, other vaccine developers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2020 09:58 PM

Russia claims to have developed the world's first vaccine against the deadly coronavirus despite only starting safety trials in June. 

President Rodrigo Duterte, meanwhile, accepts Moscow's offer to supply COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines for free. Duterte also said he is willing to test Russia's vaccine on himself. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2020
