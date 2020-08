Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she would question in a Senate hearing on Tuesday the “fake news” linking her to corruption allegations against officials of the PhilHealth.

Hontiveros said state auditors had cleared her from allegations of approving disallowed bonuses and allowances in 2013.

She pointed out she was appointed PhilHealth board member in 2014, a year after the supposed irregularities took place.

“Mamaya itutuloy ko rin iyong tungkol sa pagtabi d’yan sa mga diversionary fake news na iyan tungkol sa akin… Inaakusahan ako ng time travel e,” she told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(I will continue questioning the diversionary fake news against me. I’m being accused of time travel.)

“Itong mga fake news, matagal akong nanahimik d’yan dahil ayaw kong i-dignify pa pero sobra na talaga. Dahil siguro malakas alo na kritiko ni Presidente, wala nang maibato sa akin,” she added.

(I was quiet on these fake news for a long time because I did not want to dignify them. Perhaps because I am a strong critic of President Duterte, no other allegation can be hurled against me.)

Whistleblowers told senators last week that PhilHealth officials allegedly pocketed at least P15 billion in public funds.

PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales and Executive Vice President Arnel De Jesus have filed medical leaves and sought to skip the continuation of a Senate inquiry on Tuesday.



TeleRadyo, Aug. 11, 2020