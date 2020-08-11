Gov't workers remind Duterte: Corruption-tainted officials must go

A group of government workers on Tuesday reminded President Rodrigo Duterte of his previous statement that allegedly corrupt officials should resign, after he refused to sack the head of PhilHealth despite various claim of anomaly.

Duterte, early in his term, said officials facing cases at the Office of the Ombudsman “must go”, noted Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE) national president Santi Dasmariñas Jr.

“Naririnig po natin si Mr. President, nagsasabi siya na corruption must stop. Ang problema dito sa PhilHealth lahat-lahat na po nagsasabi [ng anomalya],” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(We hear the President saying that corruption must stop. The problem with PhilHealth is everybody is already saying that there are anomalies.)

Sen. Panfilo Lacson made a similar call last week after a Senate inquiry revealed that PhilHealth officials allegedly pocketed P15 billion in public funds and approved questionable equipment procurements and budget release to “favored” hospitals.

“Sabi niya (Duterte) kasi noong araw, just a whiff of corruption—‘pag sinabi mong whiff, makaamoy ka lang—you’re fired,” the senator told ANC.

“Of course, we do not question the authority of the President. Iyong hire-and-fire authority is always there, it’s his discretion… Pero ‘pag ganito namang may pandemya na pagkatapos ganyan ang maririnig natin, ewan ko kung hindi kayo ma-shock ,” he added.

Duterte said Monday he would hold erring PhilHealth officials responsible. He has also created an inter-agency task force to investigate anomalies in PhilHealth.



Duterte has refused to fire Morales unless there is evidence against him, Malacañang earlier said.

[ICYMI] Lacson reminds Duterte: Remember promise to sack aides with 'whiff of corruption' https://t.co/eQRBfYMMAT — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 7, 2020

TeleRadyo, Aug. 11, 2020