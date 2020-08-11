Home > News DOJ orders investigation into Anakpawis chairman's killing ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2020 10:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv The Department of Justice ordered an investigation into the killing of Randy Echanis, chairman of partylist group Anakpawis. That's as police arrest a member of a team arranging for the release Echanis' remains. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Anakpawis, Randy Echanis, Randy Echanis killing, DOJ, Department of Justice Read More: ANC The World Tonight Anakpawis Randy Echanis Randy Echanis killing DOJ Department of Justice