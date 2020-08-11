Home  >  News

DOJ orders investigation into Anakpawis chairman's killing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2020 10:12 PM

The Department of Justice ordered an investigation into the killing of Randy Echanis, chairman of partylist group Anakpawis. That's as police arrest a member of a team arranging for the release Echanis' remains. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2020
