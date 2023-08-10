Home > News Charges filed vs Navotas cops tagged in killing teen ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2023 11:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The family of a teenager slain by the Philippine police who mistook him for a criminal is denouncing the alleged callousness of his killers and the killers’ relatives. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Navotas City PNP mistaken identity police Navotas police /video/news/08/10/23/all-22-manila-bay-reclamation-projects-suspended-pending-impact-study-denr/video/news/08/10/23/afp-chief-visits-western-command-hq-in-palawan/sports/08/10/23/bolden-on-filipinas-world-cup-stint-an-experience-of-a-lifetime/sports/08/10/23/almost-there-says-tenorio-of-finishing-chemotherapy/sports/08/10/23/mlbb-v33wise-to-skip-mpl-season-12