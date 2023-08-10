Home  >  News

Charges filed vs Navotas cops tagged in killing teen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2023 11:52 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The family of a teenager slain by the Philippine police who mistook him for a criminal is denouncing the alleged callousness of his killers and the killers’ relatives. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Navotas City   PNP   mistaken identity   police   Navotas police  