MMDA asks DPWH to use mobile pumps to ease flooding

MANILA – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is calling on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to deploy its mobile pumps to help ease flooding in parts of the Metro.

This comes after the DPWH on Tuesday confirmed a news report saying the Padre Faure drainage, Remedios Drainage, at Estero de San Antonio were closed down to make way for renovations that would benefit the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach.

The closure of the 3 drainage systems has been blamed for the recent floods in Manila, the report said.

“Makipag-usap kami sa DPWH na i-mobilize na nila yung mga mobile pumps. Meron naman silang mga mobile pumps eh,” MMDA acting general manager Baltazar Melgar said.

(We will speak with the DPWH and ask them to use their mobile pumps. They have those.)

“So katulad dyan sa area ng Malate, dyan sa Baywalk, siguro eh i-mobilize muna natin, magtemporary tayo ng mga mobile pumps, i-deploy natin sa area, para maibsan naman yung pagbaha dyan sa naturang lugar,” he added.

(So for example, may be we can mobilize the pumps to Malate or Baywalk so we can ease the flooding there.)

Melgar said there are 71 pumping stations in Metro Manila, which will go up to 75 once 4 more projects are completed this year.

The official called on the public to bear with government officials as they work to finish the construction of some pumping stations.

“Kasi yung ating ginagawang proyekto dyan ay talagang magdudulot din ng inconvenience, so talagang makakaranas tayo ng pagbaha pero yun namang baha ay passable naman po to all types of vehicles.”

“So, konting (pagbigyan) na lang po ang DPWH eh matatapos na this coming September. Konting pasensya lang po,” he said.

(Our projects will really cause an inconvenience, so we can will really experience flooding. But I think the roads will remain passable to all types of vehicles. So, let us please give DPWH a chance, this will be done by September. Please bear with us.)

--TeleRadyo, 10 August 2022