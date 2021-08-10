Home  >  News

Some PH hospitals reaching full capacity amid rise in COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2021 10:24 PM

Calls for help flooding the Philippines' COVID-19 hospital referral system.

Many of these hospitals are now unable to accept new COVID-19 patients. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2021
 
