PH private sector eyes COVID-19 vaccines for children

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2021 10:30 PM

The private sector plans to procure COVID-19 vaccines for children.

The country's health chief, for his part, said there is a way to protect children from COVID-19 even without inoculation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2021
 
