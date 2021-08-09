Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—A low-pressure area and monsoon rains will dampen Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and the Visayas on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was last estimated at 280 kilometers east of Virac town, Catanduanes, said PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion.

"Mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo ito at may posibilidad na malusaw sa mga susunod na araw pero makakaapekto pa rin ito sa Luzon at Visayas," Figuracion told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The chance of this turning into a storm is low. It can dissipate in the next few days, but it will still be felt in Luzon and Visayas.)

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas are forecast to experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA and southwest monsoon.

Mindanao, meanwhile, could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.