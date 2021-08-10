DBM eyes submitting proposed 2022 national budget on Aug. 23
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 10 2021 03:24 PM | Updated as of Aug 10 2021 03:27 PM
2022 budget, national budget
- /news/08/10/21/covid-19-vax-para-sa-edad-70-and-above-sa-hk-mas-pinadali
- /news/08/10/21/lalaki-huli-sa-pagbebenta-umano-ng-maseselang-larawan
- /sports/08/10/21/nesthy-petecio-eyes-gold-in-paris-olympics-in-2024
- /overseas/08/10/21/bangladesh-starts-vaccination-for-rohingya-refugees
- /entertainment/08/10/21/darren-espanto-returns-to-canada-to-reunite-with-family