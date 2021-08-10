Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Budget and Management said on Tuesday it eyed submitting to Congress on Aug. 23 the proposed 2022 national budget.

"Hinahanda at fina-finalize na po ng DBM ang fiscal year 2022 National Expenditure Program at iba pang related budgetary documents," said DBM Assistant Secretary Rolly Toledo.

(The DBM is preparing and finalizing the fiscal year 2022 National Expenditure Program and other related budgetary documents.)

The budget will cover conditional cash transfer for the poorest families, livelihood programs and other social services, he said in a televised public briefing.

The House of Representative aims to pass the 2022 national budget before the filing of certificates of candidacy in October, one of its leaders earlier said.