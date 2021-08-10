Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Cebu City needs more medical personnel as it battles another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OCTA Research Group said Cebu City is seeing its “worst” COVID surge.

“Alam mo yung palagi kong sinasabi, panawagan, medical staff. Wala namang problema sa capacity ng bed. Wala yan. Sa hospital, dami pang bed capacity. What is lacking is medical staff,” Acting Mayor Michael Rama told ANC’s “Rundown.”

Rama said he hopes the national government, the Professional Regulation Commission, and medical and nursing associations can help Cebu with its need for manpower with medical background.

“Wala naman kaming pagkukulang ng volunteers. Marami. City hall lang we have 9,000 job orders, and the rest of that will be regular to casual to the tune of 3,000. So at the end of the day, city hall, when it comes to manpower, pero hindi medical. Tulong lang. Pero ang kailangan namin doktor. Kailangan yung mga nurses, yung mga medtech. Tsaka mga sinasabi nating merong linya ng medical discipline,” he said.

Rama said Cebu is putting up more temporary treatment and monitoring facilities to for COVID-19 patients.

He also noted that they have approved an additional P2 billion in funding to fight the ongoing pandemic.

The acting mayor said he hopes there will be no mass burial in Cebu City, even as city councilors are already working on a plan to identify a potential burial site.

“Now I will be bringing it to my city administrator to take charge with them, to be able to identify burial sites, nitso, because we have available cemetery. We only have to be working as quick and as fast, and I will be tutok on that today.”

“We wish, we wish there is no so much thing as mass burial. We wish. That would not be a good sight and a good concept to think about but that will still be also a contingency plan,” he said.

Rama said he hopes the city can ramp up its vaccination program as it fights the surge in cases due to the Delta variant.

“If you’re talking about how many vaccines we need, it’s leading toward 1.2 million doses. As of today, we only have inoculated a percentage of, if I’m not mistaken 17, I wish it will reach 20,” he said.

Rama said Cebu City wants to have 21 vaccination sites.

“Pakitawag na lang, bigyan kaming maraming vaccine. While we are aggressively confronting the pandemic, we will also be doubling our vaccination program po. With that, we don’t need a lockdown. We only need more or less strict absolute compliance ng mga protocols,” he said.