Top officials want embattled PhilHealth officials out of agency while probe ongoing

The Senate will push through with Tuesday's proceeding into the corruption scandal hounding state insurer PhilHealth. Sources said it will discuss in detail the agency's IT project worth P100 million.

Vice President Leni Robredo wants some PhilHealth officials suspended while the investigation is ongoing. Senate President VIcente Sotto III, however, expects President Rodrigo Duterte to fire them already. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2020