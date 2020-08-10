Home > News Top officials want embattled PhilHealth officials out of agency while probe ongoing ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2020 09:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv The Senate will push through with Tuesday's proceeding into the corruption scandal hounding state insurer PhilHealth. Sources said it will discuss in detail the agency's IT project worth P100 million. Vice President Leni Robredo wants some PhilHealth officials suspended while the investigation is ongoing. Senate President VIcente Sotto III, however, expects President Rodrigo Duterte to fire them already. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, PhilHealth, Senate, Senate probe, PhilHealth corruption probe Read More: ANC The World Tonight PhilHealth Senate Senate probe PhilHealth corruption probe