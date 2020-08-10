Home  >  News

Researchers say PH could be close to flattening curve if...

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2020 10:01 PM

Philippine researchers expressed optimism the country could flatten its pandemic curve. But that's before it logged a new daily record increase in infections Monday. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2020
