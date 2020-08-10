Home > News Researchers say PH could be close to flattening curve if... ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2020 10:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Philippine researchers expressed optimism the country could flatten its pandemic curve. But that's before it logged a new daily record increase in infections Monday. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 transmission Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 coronavirus coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 transmission