Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital stops accepting expecting moms due to overcapacity

Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital in Binondo, Manila will temporarily stop accepting moms who are about to give birth due to overcapacity.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the hospital said it stopped accepting those about to give birth starting Saturday 5 p.m. after bed occupancy rate for expectant moms reached 233%.

"This means our admitted patients are more than double our capacity. There are six patients waiting to undergo cesarean section and we have only one operating room. Our other operating room is for COVID-19 patients," the hospital said.

It added that it will announce in the coming days when the medical facility will reopen.

Mayor Isko Moreno confirmed the news, saying expectant moms can go to other hospitals.

"We closed our acceptance para sa mga manganganak because we have already breached our load capacity. We have expecting mothers na para ipa-Cesarian, ipapaoperahan. Para di mabulunan ang ating mga doktor, we have augmented sa adjacent hospitals such as Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center."

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 10, 2020