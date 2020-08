Hundreds stranded in Manila port as provinces bar returning residents

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Some 275 people are stranded at a port in Manila after some provinces in Western Visayas barred the entry of returning residents to contain the novel coronavirus, an official said Monday.

The moratorium on locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in the central region will last until Aug. 21, said Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago.

About 175 travelers whose trips were canceled due to the travel ban were staying at the North Harbor in Manila. Around 100 others without tickets are staying in container vans that a shipping line provided outside the port, he said.

LOOK: Nearly 100 stranded individuals seek shelter at a tent at the SMD Area of the North Port Passenger Terminal in Manila while they wait for boat trips to their home provinces. | via @biancadava pic.twitter.com/mwi424sGWy — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 9, 2020

Aside from the lack of social distancing, another problem stranded individuals face is hunger. Gladys Yanong says they get to eat only one meal a day.



“Hindi kami mamamatay sa #COVID19, mamamatay kami sa gutom. Kung sino may pagkain, hati kami. Pag wala, wala rin.” | @biancadava pic.twitter.com/CZaAIwqp23 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 9, 2020

Santiago said his agency was running out of funds to feed stranded LSIs, 4 months into the coronavirus lockdown.

“Hindi po natin inaasahan ang nangyayari at wala po tayong alokasyon para sa ganyang operasyon,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(We did not expect what is happening and we have no allocation for that operation.)

“Bagama’t may mangilan-ngilan po na mga pribadong sektor na tumutulong po at nagkakawang-gawa sa pamimigay ng pagkain, hindi po sapat iyon,” he added.

(Though there are a few private groups who are helping and distributing food, that is not enough.)

He urged travelers to refrain from going to the port without confirmation of their trips from shipping lines. He also noted that all modes of public transport are suspended while Metro Manila is under the second strictest level until Aug. 18.

