34 families stay in modular tents in Kamuning after flood destroys homes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2020 08:00 AM

Thirty-four families are now staying in modular tents in Barangay Kamuning in Quezon City after a flashflood destroyed their homes last Friday.

Authorities said one septuagenarian was killed in the flood after his house was swept away by the flood. 


ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 10, 2020 
