Home > News 34 families stay in modular tents in Kamuning after flood destroys homes ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2020 08:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Thirty-four families are now staying in modular tents in Barangay Kamuning in Quezon City after a flashflood destroyed their homes last Friday. Authorities said one septuagenarian was killed in the flood after his house was swept away by the flood. ‘Katulad noong Ondoy’: Mga nasalanta ng QC flashflood dumadaing ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 10, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn teleradyo,quezon city,kamuning,modular tents Read More: teleradyo quezon city kamuning modular tents