17-year-old killed by cops in Navotas City a case of mistaken identity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2023 11:04 PM

Six Philippine policemen face criminal and administrative charges in the fatal shooting of a teenaged son of an overseas Filipino worker. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2023
