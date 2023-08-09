Home  >  News

Senators question public works chief amid Luzon floods

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2023 10:51 PM

A Philippine Senate panel grills the government's public works chief on why his department's massive flood control budget has been ineffective in preventing recent severe floods. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2023
