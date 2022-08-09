Home  >  News

Walden Bello released on bail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2022 11:03 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Professor Walden Bello is released on bail a day after his arrest on libel charges.

Vice President Sara Duterte denied Bello's allegations she is behind the cyberlibel complaint against him. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Walden Bello   Sara Duterte   cyberlibel  