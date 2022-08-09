Home  >  News

Ex-president Ramos laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2022 10:58 PM

A hero's farewell to the late Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos 10 days after he passed away at the age of 94.

His state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani was attended by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., whose family Ramos helped to oust in a 1986 military-led revolt. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2022
