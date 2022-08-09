Home > News Ex-president Ramos laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 09 2022 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A hero's farewell to the late Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos 10 days after he passed away at the age of 94. His state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani was attended by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., whose family Ramos helped to oust in a 1986 military-led revolt. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, FVR obituary Read More: ANC The World Tonight FVR obituary Fidel V. Ramos state funeral Bongbong Marcos Libingan ng mga Bayani Ramos burial FVR burial Ramos funeral FVR funeral /news/08/09/22/jeep-na-maghahatid-ng-mga-dadalo-sa-kasal-nadisgrasya/sports/08/09/22/serena-williams-says-countdown-to-retirement-has-begun/video/news/08/09/22/okupadong-covid-19-beds-unti-unting-tumataas-doh/overseas/08/09/22/last-month-one-of-hottest-julys-on-record-un/video/business/08/09/22/paglago-ng-ekonomiya-sa-2nd-quarter-ng-2022-bumagal-psa