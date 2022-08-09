Watch more News on iWantTFC

A hero's farewell to the late Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos 10 days after he passed away at the age of 94.

His state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani was attended by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., whose family Ramos helped to oust in a 1986 military-led revolt. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2022