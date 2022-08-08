Home  >  News

Mourners gather for final day of ex-president Ramos' wake

Posted at Aug 09 2022 12:06 AM

A state funeral will be held Tuesday for the late Philippine president Fidel V. Ramos when his remains are laid to rest at the heroes' cemetery.

Strict rules are to be enforced during the ceremony. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 8, 2022
