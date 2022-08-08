Huling tribute, paboritong awit inialay para kay FVR

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Napuno ng mga awit na kinagiliwan noon ang pinakahuling tribute bago ang paglilibing kay dating Pangulong Fidel V. Ramos.

Kilala ang namayapang Pangulo na mahilig sa musika at nagpapaunlak din ng awit noong nabubuhay pa.

Kabilang sa nagbigay ng huling pagpupugay sa pamamagitan ng pag-awit ng mga paboritong kanta ni FVR na "Maalaala Mo Kaya" at "Minamahal Kita" ang Spanish Filipina operatic soprano na si Andión Fernández.

Kinilala naman ng dating chairman ng Social Security System o SSS na si Renato Valencia ang husay ni Ramos sa pagpapatakbo ng ekonomiya. Naging kapitbahay din ni Valencia si Ramos ng mahigit 40 taon sa Ayala Alabang.

"I had the privilege of having President Ramos as my mentor for 58 years. We also had been good neighbors in Ayala, Alabang for over 40 years. He took care of me while I was in the military and he watched over me when I was SSS President under his administration," ani Valencia.

"I was bestowed full trust and confidence by the leadership which enabled SSS to fully computerize and decentralize its operations, double its active membership from 10 to 20 million and more than triple its resources from P50 billion to P170 billion."

Nagbigay-pugay rin ang mga business tycoon na sina Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, at President and CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala.

"Our country has lost one of its steadfast pillars, but we take comfort that President Ramos' monumental legacy will continue to live on, not only in the physical things that were built under his watch, but also within every Filipino whose life was made much richer by everything that he made possible. He will always be remembered with mucj love and respect as one of the nation's great leaders," pasasalamat ni Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

Pagpupugay naman ni Fernando Zobel de Ayala: "President Ramos established solid foundations for the country's future. I would also liek to honor him for his remarkable foresight, integrity, and resolute will to improve the lives of all Filipinos."

Ibinahagi naman ng dating Presidential Adviser for Mindanao na si Paul Dominguez ang kanyang paghanga sa pagiging magaling na lider ng namayapa.

"To sum it all this was the magnetism of the individual, so much so that even after his term was done, every time he called, all of us showed up," ani Dominguez.

"We are all familiar with FVR's famous battlecry for a caring, daring, and sharing society. I'm a fortunate witness to have seen a leader live a full life according to his values and principles," ayon kay dating Foreign Affairs secretary Delia Albert.

Nagpasalamat naman ang pamilya sa muling pagbuhos ng pamikiramay at pagpugay sa namayapang dating Pangulo.