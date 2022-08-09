Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Lack of funds has led to delays in renovations for 3 drainage systems leading to the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach project, the Department of Public Works and Highways said Tuesday.

DPWH Secretary Manny Bonoan confirmed a news report that said the Padre Faure drainage, Remedios Drainage, at Estero de San Antonio were closed down to make way for renovations that would benefit the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach. The closure of the 3 drainage systems has been blamed for the recent floods in Manila, the report said.

Bonoan said that under the requirements of the dolomite project, the 3 drainage systems must pump wastewater to a sewage treatment plant before flowing to Manila Bay near the beach. This means placing longer pipes and putting more powerful pumps in the 3 drainage systems.

"Yung 3 pumping stations po na sinasabi natin, kailangan po i-enhance yung capacity nung mga bomba dyan kasi nagrequire ng [Department of Environment and Natural Resources] na i-extend yung mga pipes going to Manila Bay para hindi ho madumihan yung dolomite beach. Ang requirement po nila is we have to extend yung mga pipes sa up to 350m," he said.

(We need to enhance the capacity of the 3 pumping stations because DENR required that we extend the pipes going to Manila Bay so the dolomite beach won't get dirty. Their requirement is that we have to extend the pipes to 350m.)

"Kailangan natin papalitan yung mga bomba nang mas malakas kasi masyado nang mahaba yung pagtatapunan eh. Eto naman po kasi requirement ng DENR eh, nang dapat nating proteksyunan yung dolomite beach para hindi madumihan."

(We need to replace some of the pumps because the end point is far off. This is the DENR's requirement after all, that we protect the dolomite beach.)

The DPWH chief said issues with the funding led to delays in finishing the project. The Duterte administration earlier allotted P389 million for the dolomite beach rehabilitation project.

"Medyo nagkaproblema lang po nung, because of the additional requirement, technical requirement ng yung pumping stations na kagaya nung sinasabi ng DENR na kailangan may (sewage treatment plant), kailangan merong mahaba na pipe na papunta ng Manila Bay eh. Medyo nagkaanuhan po kami ng pondo."

(We had a problem because of the additional requirement, technical requirement of the pumping stations, like the DENR said, there must be a sewage treatment plant or a long pipe going to Manila Bay. We experienced a lack of funds.)

“Additional program kasi ito eh, hindi naman ho naikwan nung ginawan ng dolomite beach kaagad-agad po ito eh.”

(This was an additional program, I think this was not funded when the dolomite beach was thought of.)

He added the DPWH is targeting completion of the renovation by next month.

“Ang programa po namin dito actually, is actually makumpuni po namin lahat ito by middle of September, or latest end of September po.”

(In this program of ours, we will complete it by middle of September, or latest by end of September.)

--TeleRadyo, 9 August 2022