Home  >  News

Floods hit parts of Visayas, Mindanao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2022 11:07 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hundreds of families are displaced in the Visayas and Mindanao regions of the Philippines as several days of heavy rains triggered floods and landslides. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Visayas   Mindanao   flooding   landslides   evacuation   weather   disaster   calamity   displaced families   flood   flooding   heavy rains  