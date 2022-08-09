Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello's camp is set to post bail for him Tuesday, his former running-mate Leody de Guzman said.

“Okay naman yung pag-uusap at plano namin, ngayong araw ay magbigay ng bail para kaagad siyang makalaya bago dumating yung hapon ngayong hapon.”

(We talked yesterday, I think the plan is for his camp to post bail so he can be set free before this afternoon.)

Former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas filed charges against Bello in March after the then-VP aspirant in a TV interview accused Tupas of being a drug dealer and involved in a drug raid. Tupas denied both allegations.

Bello’s is facing charges for both libel and cyberlibel. Bail was set at P48,000 per case.

De Guzman said Bello was in good health when they met last night.

“Okay yung kagabi, nacheckup siya at sabi naman niya maganda yung, mula doon sa pag-aresto sa kanya, napaka-cordial naman ng mga nag-aresto, siguro nga daw ay dahil sa may edad na nga rin siya,” the labor leader told TeleRadyo.

(He was okay last night, he was checked by a doctor and he said he was treated properly, the cops who arrested him were cordial, maybe because he is a senior citizen already.)

“Siya naman okay naman siya kagabi at nandoon kami, nagpabili siya ng Jollibee…kumain kami kagabi doon,” he recalled.

(He was okay, we were there last night...he asked for Jollibee. We ate together.)

--TeleRadyo, 9 August 2022