MANILA – A total of 159 health workers of Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center have been infected with COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic or show only mild symptoms because they have been vaccinated, a hospital official said.

“Thanks to the vaccine, you know they’re either mild or asymptomatic. They’re isolated I mean in the quarantine facilities of the LGU,” Dr. Lourdes Otayza said.

To address the manpower shortage in the hospital, Otayza says they have resorted to telemedicine for at least three departments.

She also said that they use telemedicine to monitor mild COVID-19 cases at home.

Otayza said they have been continuously hiring personnel since May. She notes, however, that while it has been easy to hire nurses, they have been having a hard time looking for doctors.

"Sa nursing ho marami. Tuloy-tuloy ho ang hiring namin sa nursing, pero yung doktor ho mahirap,” Otayza said.

The hospital chief said they need more intensive care unit (ICU) beds to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Because we’re the regional medical center there, we are used to having a surge capacity. So our budget is for 200 beds, but actually our current bed now is about 477. And we’re mandated to have 50% of our beds, the authorized bed capacity, mandated to have it 50% for COVID. But we’ve gone beyond that already.”

Otayza said they are looking into the construction of more field hospitals to accommodate more patients.

“We’ve put up field hospital 1 for triaging the cases, the field hospital 2 is currently being constructed, courtesy also of Congressman Farinas, and field hospital 3 is being planned. We’re planning to occupy if DepEd will allow us, one of the elementary schools nearest the hospital. And we intend to put non-COVID cases there,” she said.