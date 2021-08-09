Home  >  News

Local governments in Metro Manila to start distributing ECQ cash aid this week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2021 10:05 PM

Metro Manila's local governments are preparing their own methods to distribute cash aid to residents under lockdown since Friday.

In the meantime, some help is already being given in the form of food packs. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2021
 
