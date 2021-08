Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A low pressure area was spotted off Eastern Samar early Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last estimated 610 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression, said PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

"Bagamat maliit ang tiyansa nito maging bagyo, patuloy tayong magmomonitor," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Although there's a small chance it will become a storm, we will continue to monitor it.)

Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands are forecast to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated monsoon rains or thunderstorms.