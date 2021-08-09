Home  >  News

Duque backs COVID-19 vaccination for minors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2021 10:15 PM

The Philippine pandemic task force is considering the inclusion of children in the country's COVID-19 vaccination program.

One senior official said COVID-19 jabs could be given to kids towards the end of next month. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2021
