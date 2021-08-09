Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A political science professor said presidential aspirants should not use surveys as a basis for deciding who should run for public office.

“Napakasama sa lasa ko ng nangyayari, kasi parang ang nagdedecide ng who is going to run where is surveys. Why is this happening? This is most absurd and brainless,” University of the Philippine Professor Clarita Carlos said.

Carlos said this is a reflection of the broken political party system in the Philippines.

“Kasi yung political party dapat ang huhugot sa kanilang miyembro at hindi kung sino-sino sinusungkit nila sa tabi-tabi, kung sino yung pupunta talaga at mag-te-threaten to run for national position.”

Carlos said candidates should also now bare their platforms, plans and programs for the education and healthcare sectors in the Philippines.

--DZMM, 9 August 2021