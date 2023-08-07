Home  >  News

2024 budget of some gov't agencies cut due to low budget utilization in 2023: DBM

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2023 12:40 AM

The Philippine budget department cut the proposed funding of several government agencies due to their low budget utilization rate. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 7, 2023
