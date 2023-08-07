Home  >  News

PH farmers cooperative bares discrepancies in onion procurement deal with DA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2023 12:36 AM

A farmers cooperative is accusing Philippine agriculture officials of falsely linking their group to the sale of allegedly overpriced onions to the government's food hub project. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 7, 2023
