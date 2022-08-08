Home  >  News

Walden Bello arrested for cyberlibel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2022 11:11 PM

Philippine police arrest a prominent activist who ran unsuccessfully in the country's May vice presidential race.

Professor Walden Bello insists he's innocent and calls the cyberlibel charge against him as pure political prosecution. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 8, 2022
 
