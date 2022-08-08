Home  >  News

Marcos, senators attend Angara's birthday party

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2022 11:14 PM

Netizens vent their ire over a senator's birthday celebration that coincided with weekend flooding in Metro Manila and other parts of the Philippines.

But the birthday celebrant, Senator Sonny Angara, insists the party was actually for a good cause. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 8, 2022
