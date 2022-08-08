Home  >  News

Family, ex-colleagues remember FVR on final night of wake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2022 11:58 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Family members and former colleagues of President Fidel Ramos recalled their fondest moments with the late Philippine leader as they attend the final night of his wake at the Heritage Park in Taguig City. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 8, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   FVR obituary   Fidel V. Ramos   Ramos wake  