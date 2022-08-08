DepEd eyes relieving teachers of admin tasks

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Education is determined to unburden teachers of administrative tasks so they can focus on teaching and have more time to rest, its spokesperson said Monday.

"This administration is bent on making sure na ma-reduce natin or completely eliminate, as much as possible, 'yong administrative tasks ng ating mga guro," DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(This administration is bent on making sure that we reduce or completely eliminate, as much as possible, administrative tasks of teachers.)

"Kasi 'yan talaga 'yong pabigat. Tapos na silang magturo pero mayroon pa silang admin tasks, papeles na kailangang gawin," he added.

(The admin tasks are really a burden. After teaching, they still have to attend to admin tasks, papers.)

In an earlier press conference, Poa said the agency would hire additional non-teaching staff, who would take care of the administrative tasks.

Poa's statement comes as the Teachers' Dignity Coalition called on the DepEd to move the school opening from Aug. 22 to mid-September, to give more time for teachers to rest and prepare for the next school year.