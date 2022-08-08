Home  >  News

Bacarro opisyal nang naluklok bilang bagong AFP chief of staff

Posted at Aug 08 2022 08:53 PM

Pinangunahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang change of command ceremony sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, kung saan opisyal nang naupo si Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro bilang bagong chief of staff. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 8 Agosto 2022

