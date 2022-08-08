Home > News Bacarro opisyal nang naluklok bilang bagong AFP chief of staff ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2022 08:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Pinangunahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang change of command ceremony sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, kung saan opisyal nang naupo si Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro bilang bagong chief of staff. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 8 Agosto 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Armed Forces of the Philippines Bartolome Vicente Bacarro change of command Philippine National Police Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines /blogs/opinions/08/08/22/sandra-smithey-in-memoriam/video/news/08/08/22/mga-nakasama-sa-militar-bumisita-sa-burol-ni-fvr/business/08/08/22/eu-plan-to-cut-gas-use-by-15-percent-comes-into-effect/video/news/08/08/22/paghahatid-sa-labi-ni-fvr-sa-libingan-ng-mga-bayani-naayos-na/video/news/08/08/22/bilang-ng-covid-19-cases-posibleng-di-agad-bumaba-octa