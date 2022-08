2-3 storms could affect Philippines this August: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pack an umbrella, Kapamilya! It's going to be a rainy Monday as the southwest monsoon continues to affect Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA, weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said a low pressure area has left the Philippine area of responsibility but has strengthened the southwest monsoon in Luzon.

Two to 3 storms could affect the country before the end of the month, he added.

Weather conditions in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA will remain cloudy with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, which could lead to possible flash floods or landslides. The western section of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.