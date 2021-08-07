x

THROWBACK: When can your driver's license be suspended, revoked?

Posted at Aug 07 2021 08:01 AM

Incurring 3 traffic violations within a year makes drivers candidates for the revocation or suspension of their license, according to a Land Transportation Office official. If a road accident leads to a death, the agency can immediately suspend the driver's license even without conviction. In this episode, "Failon Ngayon" investigates how some drivers continue to ply the road despite numerous violations.
