Health officials say new system in place to track COVID situation in Philippines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 07 2021 03:07 AM

Philippine health authorities introduce a system to identify the severity of COVID situations in various parts of the country. The new system was put in place as the Philippines logs over 10,000 and over a hundred more cases of the Delta variant. Raphael Bosano reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 6, 2021
