ICUs in Metro Manila near full capacity anew amid COVID-19 surge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 07 2021 03:16 AM

Intensive care units (ICUs) of several Metro Manila hospitals are near full capacity with COVID patient admissions still rising. Johnson Manabat reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 6, 2021
