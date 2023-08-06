Home  >  News

SUV na umiiwas sa trapiko nahulog sa creek sa Pampanga

Posted at Aug 06 2023 07:34 PM

Humuhupa na ang baha sa bahagi ng North Luzon Expressway sa Pampanga pero mabagal pa rin ang usad ng mga sasakyan. Nagpa-Patrol, Gracie Rutao. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Agosto 2023

