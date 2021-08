Watch more on iWantTFC

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Friday denied that authorities would refuse to issue quarantine passes to Metro Manila residents if they have not yet been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

"Wala pong ganyan," said NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

(There is no such rule.)



"Ang rules natin sa ECQ ay patas, whether ikaw ay bakunado o hindi. At ang gusto natin sa ECQ, kung hindi kinakailangan lumabas ng bahay, huwag lalabas ng bahay."

(Our rules for ECQ apply equally, whether or not you are vaccinated. And what we want with ECQ is for people to stay home if they do not need to get out.)

Metro Manila is under enhanced community quarantine, the toughest of 4 lockdown levels, from Aug. 6 to 20, in an attempt to curb cases of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant.

At least 10.7 million people have received 2 vaccine doses. The government aims to fully immunize up to 70 million people against COVID-19 this year to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.