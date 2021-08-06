Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Friday walk-in vaccination was discouraged by health authorities to avoid overcrowding and minimize the possible spread of COVID-19.

"[The] DOH (Department of Health) discourages walk-in at vaccination centers without the QR Code supplied by the LGU (local government unit)," lawyer Victor Trinidad, director of MMDA's Public Safety Office, said in a statement.

This comes after chaos erupted in some inoculation hubs in Metro Manila following reports that unvaccinated individuals are not allowed to work or receive cash aid while the region is under hard lockdown.

Trinidad corrected his earlier statement in an interview with Teleradyo.

"Hindi po puwede ang walk-in ngayon sa ating mga vaccination sites," he said.

(Walk-in is not allowed for now in our vaccination sites.)

He urged the public to wait for their vaccination schedule instead.

"Huwag po tayong maniwala sa mga fake news na kumakalat na hindi makakakuha ng ayuda at makakapagtrabaho kapag walang vaccination," Trinidad said.

(Don't believe fake news that you will not get cash aid or can't go to work if you're not vaccinated.)

JUST IN: The Las Piñas City gov’t has stopped vaccinations for Thursday, August 5 at the jab sites in SM Southmall & Las Piñas Doctors Hospital, said city spox Paul San Miguel.



The sites saw hundreds lined up overnight & people running inside hoping to get #COVID19 shot slots. pic.twitter.com/OxLss8MZiF — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 5, 2021

Trinidad said at least 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive in the country while Metro Manila is under enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 20.

The local governments aim to administer 250,000 doses daily to complete the 4 million shots, he added.

Trinidad said the MMDA had also sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident after thousands turned up in Manila and Las Piñas -- an incident that reportedly violated health protocols.

The inoculation mess erupted about a week after President Rodrigo Duterte said barangay officials should bar unvaccinated people from going outside their houses—even if the country's supply of COVID-19 shots remains insufficient.