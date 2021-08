Watch more on iWantTFC

Lockdown assistance from community pantries should be distributed house to house, the interior department on Friday, the first day of Metro Manila's 2-week return to the toughest lockdown level to contain cases of the super-contagious Delta COVID-19 variant.

Organizers of community pantries, which sprouted in April, should coordinate with local governments, said Interior Undersecretary Jonahan Malaya.

"Dapat po ang pamimigay ng ayuda ng community pantry this time ay house-to-house," he said in a televised public briefing.

(The distribution of aid of community pantries this time is house-to-house.)

The government will distribute aid of P1,000 each to at least 10.7 million residents of the capital region starting Friday, the interior department said.